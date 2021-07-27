Journalist outlines key reason as to how Sheffield Wednesday beat Birmingham City to sign 24-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday’s agreement to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan wasn’t a cheap deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Game time. Plus Wednesday tried hardest to be fair. It is NOT a cheap deal. https://t.co/Rycy2plPh7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 27, 2021

The Owls that they had completed a deal to sign the Northern Irish international on a temporary basis from Premier League side Burnley.

Peacock-Farrell found regular game time hard to come by with the Clarets, and will be looking to further his development on loan with Darren Moore’s side.

It had previously been reported that Birmingham City were also interested in a deal to sign the shot-stopper on loan, but it’s Sheffield Wednesday that have won the race to land his signature by seemingly paying a higher fee.

The Owls are playing their football in League One, and will be hoping that Peacock-Farrell can play his part in their bid to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Sheffield Wednesday finished bottom of the second tier standings last term, and the club’s supporters will fancy their chances of returning to the second tier this term.

Peacock-Farrell could be in line to make his first league start on the opening weekend of fixtures, with Sheffield Wednesday set to take on Charlton Athletic, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against the Addicks at The Valley on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

It’s a bold move by the Owls.

Their financial restrictions in recent seasons have been well-documented, and some might be surprised that they’ve paid a sizeable loan fee to land Peacock-Farrell’s signature on loan this season.

But it’s a real statement about their intentions to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking this term, whilst under the watchful eye of Darren Moore.

The goalkeeping department needed strengthening this summer, and it’s somewhat of a coup for the Owls to sign a goalkeeper of Peacock-Farrell’s quality ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.