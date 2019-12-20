Journalist outlines definitive Arsenal view on Eddie Nketiah, Leeds United situation

Arsenal are seemingly happy enough with Eddie Nketiah’s situation at Leeds United, despite the striker’s lack of game time during his loan spell at Elland Road.

Leeds swooped to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan during the summer, with Arsenal placing their trust in the hands of Marcelo Bielsa.

However, things haven’t worked out as expected, with Nketiah behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order at Elland Road and yet to start a game in the Championship.

That’s led to reports suggesting Nketiah will be recalled in January, but according to Alan Nixon, that’s not going to be the case.

The reliable journalist took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking if Nketiah might be heading to Millwall on loan in January, saying: “Nketiah should be staying at Leeds. Arsenal ok with it. Think player ok with it too.”

Leading the line for Leeds, Bamford has struck nine goals in the Championship, which is six more than Nketiah has managed in the same competition.

The 20-year-old did add a further two goals in the League Cup back in August, but injuries and Bamford’s good form have limited his involvement in the side.

He featured for the last 13 minutes of Leeds’ 3-3 draw with Cardiff City last weekend.

The Verdict

This is a pretty clear update from the usually reliable, Nixon.

Leeds will want to keep Nketiah, who is a useful weapon to have around in a promotion race, but a lot will depend on Arsenal and Nketiah.

However, this suggests that both parties are happy, which would result in things staying as they are for the second-half of the season.

Thoughts? Let us know!