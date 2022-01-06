Journalist outlines Blackburn Rovers’ transfer plans

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Blackburn Rovers are only looking to make loan signings at the moment.

The Lancashire side are currently flying high in the Sky Bet Championship after making a blistering start to their league campaign and are now set to use the current transfer window to bed out their existing squad with more depth and quality.

Rovers have seen the likes of loanees Leighton Clarkson and Ian Poveda return to their parent clubs, which means that some new temporary additions could well be on the horizon for Tony Mowbray and his staff moving forwards.

Now Nixon has made the following claim over the club’s transfer plans after he was asked for details by a supporter of the club recently:

Loans … although that could change if there’s a sale … https://t.co/itq5McijD3 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2022

It does appear however that Rovers could change tack if they do indeed make a player sale this month, with several of their key names having already been linked with a move away from Ewood Park this term.

The most notable of which is their top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, who is said to be attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League after hitting 20 league goals in 25 appearances.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 1) Leighton Clarkson Liverpool Man City Man United Tottenham

Rovers are however said to be more than determined to hold onto their star man as they eye a promotion push.

The Verdict

Blackburn are a club that really likes to make the most of loan signings and it is something that is understandable, given the success that they have experienced from utilising such an approach.

With Poveda and Clarkson having left Ewood Park, there is now room for some new faces to come in as Mowbray seeks to add more options.

Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke has already been mentioned in some quarters, whilst there are sure to be some other less experienced loanees that are on the club’s radar.

Whoever does come in this month will have to make an almost instant impact, especially if Rovers want to maintain their current momentum.