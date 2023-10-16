Highlights West Brom's financial situation is causing concern, with owner Guochan Lai reportedly looking to earn £50 million by selling the club.

Talks with potential owners from the US and the Middle East are ongoing, but no concrete developments have occurred yet.

Although money will still be tight, there will not be a fire sale of players in the January transfer window, and Carlos Corberan is expected to be supported in the market if needed.

West Brom’s financial situation is taking centre stage ahead of any preparations for the January transfer window.

The Baggies are struggling to keep the books balanced at the moment, with owner Guochan Lai linked with the potential sale of the Championship club.

It has been reported that the businessman is looking to earn £50 million in order to agree to the sale of Albion, which is a significant loss on the price he paid to take over the club.

Potential prospective owners from the US and the Middle East have been in talks with Lai, but no concrete developments have taken place just yet.

It has been hoped that a deal can be agreed by the end of the year, with reports suggesting it could prevent a fire sale of first team squad members in the winter transfer window.

What is the latest West Brom financial news?

However, according to Lewis Cox, the situation isn’t quite as dire as it first appeared.

Speaking to Express & Star, the journalist has clarified the situation surrounding the Midlands outfit.

While the club is open to the sale of any of their key players for the right price, there will not be a fire sale in the January window.

Money will still be tight, but Carlos Corberan is expected to be supported in the market if needed.

West Brom sold their club captain last summer, Dara O’Shea, for a £7 million fee to Premier League side Burnley.

The Irishman was a key figure in Corberan’s side, but the Baggies cashed in on his value in order to raise funds and avoid further sales.

West Brom will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the top flight this campaign having narrowly missed out on a play-off place last year.

Corberan’s side finished ninth, three points outside of the top six.

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

West Brom are currently 11th in the Championship table during the October international break.

Albion have earned 16 points from their opening 11 games, sitting two points outside of the play-off places.

The battle for the top six is still quite tight at this early stage of the campaign, but the top two automatic promotion places are pulling away from the chasing pack.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are 10 and eight points clear of third place Preston North End respectively.

Next up for Corberan’s side is the visit of Plymouth Argyle to the Hawthorns on 21 October.

Will West Brom compete for promotion this season?

The financial situation at West Brom could play a big role in what happens next for the club.

If players are sold in January then it will be difficult for the Baggies to replace their top stars.

This would be a huge blow to Corberan, who has done well despite the circumstances at the Hawthorns, turning the team’s form around impressively last season.

Injuries have not helped the team this term, but results have managed to keep them in promotion contention so far, which is a big positive for Corberan.

A sale being agreed before January could prevent player sales, so fans will be hoping for some good news in the coming weeks.