Journalist offers update over Hull City’s proposed takeover and transfers

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Hull City already have some transfers lined up ready to go through when their proposed takeover is completed.

The final details of Acun Ilicali’s deal for the club with the Allam family are set to be signed off in due course, with the Turk soon to takeover at the MKM Stadium with immediate effect.

That will therefore allow the Tigers to finally conduct some much needed transfer business, with Grant McCann said to be keen on adding some more attacking quality to his squad moving forwards.

Now it has been revealed by Nixon recently that the club already have plans in place to bring new players into the building, as he stated the following on Twitter:

There are things lined up when/if it goes through … https://t.co/hp2dNTSCAA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2022

This suggests that Ilicali has been working hard in the background in order to plan ahead, thus giving McCann the best chance possible to bring in the players that he both wants and needs.

A new striker is viewed as a priority due to the team’s lack of goals during periods of the campaign so far, with various names having already been linked with the East Riding of Yorkshire side.

Meanwhile there has also been recent talk that Regan Slater could return to the club from Sheffield United.

The Verdict

Hull fans will certainly be excited about what is to come from their club, with Ilicali having seemingly promised that there will be strong investment in the playing squad.

This should in turn help the Tigers to steer clear of the relegation zone as they seek to secure their Sky Bet Championship status for another season.

Add to the fact that the new owners are against selling players such as Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves and it is fair to say that Hull are in a great place right now.

All that remains is for the deal to be done and signed off.