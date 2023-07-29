Highlights Newcaslte United have been linked with a move for Southampton's Tino Livramento this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reports that the Magpies remain interested in a deal for the 20-year-old.

Southampton's current reported valuation of £40 million is proving too steep for the Premier League side at the moment.

Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, there is no doubt that the club were and are braced to lose some of their best players.

Given his current level of talent and potential, young full-back Tino Livramento certainly falls under that category.

Although the 20-year-old had an injury-plagued season in 2022/23, the season prior, he really demonstrated his talents.

Indeed, after making a bold permanent switch from Chelsea in order to get regular first team football, Livramento went on to make 32 appearances in all competitions for Southampton in 2021/22.

One club that have been heavily linked with the full-back this summer are Eddie Howe's current Newcastle United side.

However, a deal is yet to be done, despite reports earlier this month that a £30 million deal was close.

In fact, stories on the subject have varied greatly, with some outlets claiming that the Saints want as much as £50 million for their young star.

What is the latest news on Tino Livramento to Newcastle?

Fortunately, trusted journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on the situation and Newcastle's interest in the young Saints star.

Indeed, Jones reveals that Newcastle do remain interested in a deal for the 20-year-old, but that the Saints' current asking price is one considered too steep by the Magpies.

"Newcastle are still interested in Livramento but the level of pricing is not favourable right now," Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

"We have heard how Southampton are holding firm on their Romeo Lavia valuation and it’s a very similar situation here at the moment.

"Saints want £40million and that’s beyond where Newcastle want to go with this. There has to be some negotiation around this or there’s not a way for it to happen.

"I also think there are concerns on the players' side of this. I don’t see him aggressively pushing for a move.

"Of course, the opportunity is a good one, but it’s a big challenge to get in the team and stay there and if Newcastle aren’t going all out to sign him, then you do wonder just how much they actually plan to have him for next season and beyond.

"They wanted Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes and spent the money, so let’s see what happens with this."

How long does Tino Livramento have left on his Southampton contract?

Having signed a long-term deal when making a permanent move from Chelsea to Southampton in 2021, Tino Livramento still has quite some time left on his current contract with the club.

Indeed, the 20-year-old does not see his contract expire until the summer of 2026.

How much will Tino Livramento cost?

Just how much Tino Livramento will cost Newcastle if they want to get a deal done is anybody's guess at this stage.

Reporting on the figure the Saints are demanding has been very varied, as touched upon above, ranging from £30 million to £50 million.

Jones puts the figure at £40 million in this latest update.

At this stage, it appears that is more than Newcastle United are willing to pay for the player.