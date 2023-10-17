Highlights Ross Stewart is expected to be ahead of Che Adams in the pecking order at Southampton once he is back to full fitness.

Adams' recent performances and lack of consistency in front of goal have been criticized.

Southampton are aiming for promotion and hope that Stewart can play a big role in their pursuit of that goal.

Che Adams is likely to be behind Ross Stewart in the pecking order at Southampton once the summer signing is back to full fitness.

Stewart arrived at St. Mary’s on transfer deadline day in September, but has yet to make his debut for the Saints.

The forward suffered an Achilles injury in January that has kept him out of action for the majority of 2023.

Stewart is nearing a return, and it is hoped he can start playing for Russell Martin’s side soon.

But the Southampton boss will have a key decision to make over the pecking order of his current striker options, with Adams competing with Stewart and Adam Armstrong for minutes in the side.

Who should be Southampton’s starting striker?

Journalist Dean Jones expects Stewart to be ahead of his fellow Scotland international once he is back to full fitness.

He has criticised Adams’ recent performances, suggesting that the transfer speculation surrounding his future might be clouding his ability to compete at his best.

"Adams was obviously given most of the game but a disappointing performance from him [against Rotherham],” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“I think if he's performing at his best it enhances Southampton's promotion chances measurably.

“He should be one of the most lethal goalscorers in this division, no doubt about it.

“But at the moment, yeah, he looks like he probably would be below Stewart in the pecking order once you start getting him back to full speed.

“So it's a challenge for him and he's got to show whether he's up for it.

“I don't know if it's the transfer links that have necessarily affected this or if it's just a run a form, but Che Adams should definitely be among the top goalscorers in this division."

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Adams has appeared nine times out of 11 games in the Championship so far this season.

The 27-year-old has contributed three goals and two assists during that period, helping the team to a 10th place position in the table.

Stewart’s last competitive appearance came in an FA Cup clash last January for Sunderland against Fulham.

The forward is nearing a return to action, and may make his debut for Martin’s side following the conclusion of the October international break.

Southampton are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, so will be hoping Stewart can play a big role for the team in their pursuit of that goal.

Next up for Martin’s team is a trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on 21 October.

Should Ross Stewart be ahead of Che Adams in the Southampton pecking order?

Stewart’s impressive goal return last season saw him score 10 goals in 13 league appearances.

Adams is struggling to come close to that kind of record, with his consistency in front of goal proving a real issue for the south coast club.

Stewart will take some time to get back to full fitness, with appearances off the bench likely to start off his time with the Saints.

However, once he is up to pace it would be a surprise if Adams remained ahead in the pecking order, all things considered.