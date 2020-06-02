Journalist offers League One warning that may concern Sunderland, Ipswich and others

It is going to be “very tough” to complete the League One season as fixtures would realistically need to begin within two weeks of next Monday’s vote, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

EFL clubs are set to meet on the 8th of June to vote on proposals for how the 2019/20 season should be completed.

The EFL revealed their suggested framework in late May but clubs now have to vote on it and are able to submit their own proposals for consideration.

Moon has reported that clubs will have until 3pm today to submit a proposal or an amendment but issued a stark warning about League One’s chances of being completed on the pitch.

Given how slowly this has moved it’s going to be very tough to complete League One, the season would realistically need to start within 2 weeks of next Monday’s vote — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 2, 2020

It is understood that some Championship clubs have been given the go-ahead to resume full-contact training sessions as they prepare for the division’s 20th of June provisional return date.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett revealed yesterday that group training is not currently permitted for League One clubs, which raises question marks over whether sides would have time to properly prepare for the start of fixtures in three weeks’ time.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with the point Moon is making here, League One would need to get underway soon if it is to stay in step with the Championship and Premier League, which may mean clubs do not have proper preparation time.

This warning will likely be of particular concern to the likes of Sunderland and Ipswich Town, who both sit outside the play-offs and will be determined to see the League One campaign get back underway.

The EFL’s end-of-season framework suggests that play-offs should not be extended further than four teams and that final places should be decided using an unweighted points-per-game system, which would mean both Ipswich and Sunderland would be facing another season in League One.

Their promotion hopes may hinge on what sort of proposal EFL clubs vote through on the 8th of June.