Jack Harrison’s future could be away from Leeds United following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The Englishman only recently signed a new five-year deal, but has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

It has been reported that the 26-year-old has a relegation release clause in his current deal, which could open the door to his exit.

Who is interested in Jack Harrison?

West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding the winger.

Unai Emery and David Moyes' sides are set to compete in Europe next season and are thus will be looking to strengthen their attacking options in order to handle the increased schedule load.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Harrison could be convinced to make the switch if a concrete offer arrives.

He has claimed that the player’s future is quite uncertain and that it will be a challenge for the next Leeds manager to hold onto the forward.

"It's going to be a big summer for Harrison to consider whether he does want to stay,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“He's obviously got the potential to get out.

"The early noises have been that he would probably do that, so it will be interesting to see if the manager can change that."

Harrison featured 36 times in the Premier League last season as the Whites suffered the drop to the second tier.

Harrison contributed five goals and seven assists, earning a reputation as one of the team’s most important figures.

However, relegation to the Championship has caused uncertainty over his Elland Road future, with a move back to the top flight now seemingly on the cards.

A new manager has yet to be appointed at Leeds for next season, with a number of names still reportedly in the running.

Should Jack Harrison pursue a Premier League move this summer?

Harrison has proven that he is more than capable of competing in the Premier League, so it comes as no surprise to see clubs interested in signing him.

In three seasons in the top flight, he contributed 21 goals and 16 assists which is an impressive tally.

It remains to be seen what it will cost to sign Harrison, but a release clause should also ease any potential negotiations.

As long as personal terms can be agreed with a prospective new club, then there is little Leeds will be able to do to keep the player at the club.