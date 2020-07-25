Journalist offers insight into Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of PL man

Journalist Dom Howson believes it ‘will be tough’ for Sheffield Wednesday to re-sign Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy this summer.

Murphy, 25, has just completed a season-long loan at Wednesday. He impressed fans, scoring nine times in 39 Championship appearances, and many – including boss Garry Monk – would like to see him return either permanently or on-loan again this summer.

But writing for Examiner Live, Howson believes the move could be difficult for Wednesday to see through:

“I think it will be tough,” he said. “Murphy has seriously put himself in the shop window with the form he has shown in 2020. I can see a scenario where there will be a number of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

“It also remains unclear whether Newcastle will be prepared to loan him out again next season or look to cash in. If it is the latter, that could make a deal tricky for Wednesday.”

After the restart, Murphy scored four goals and featured in all nine of Wednesday’s remaining games – he capped his season with a goal in the 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough.

Murphy’s restart form then could make the possibility of re-signing him that bit harder. His situation at Newcastle remains unclear, and that could lead to a bidding war this summer should he become available.

The verdict

Wednesday likely won’t be the only ones looking at Murphy. After his form not just since the restart, but particularly in the second-half of the season, a number of clubs could see a player like him useful.

He’s capable of filling in at both wing-back and as a more forward player, but Newcastle could even have plans for him there. Wednesday will have to move quickly if they’re to make it happen.