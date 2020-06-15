Journalist offers hope of Sheffield Wednesday reaching double agreement

Speaking with a fan on Twitter, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that both Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox could still sign new deals with Sheffield Wednesday.

The pair are seeing their deals expire this summer but both have been important members of the squad this year.

Fox has arguably been the club’s best player, whilst Fletcher has been a key attacking asset.

If both leave, then, it could be a bit of a blow for the Owls and, with them available on a free, there’s bound to be interest from other clubs.

However, Nixon has revealed that there is still a chance that the pair could stay put as, despite them potentially taking a pay cut, they could still be on more than what they would be if they moved to a new side.

He said:

Depends on the terms. May be less than what they were in before. But still better than they get elsewhere. https://t.co/rGY88I00MR — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 15, 2020

The Verdict

Both Fox and Fletcher have had good seasons and Owls fans would surely be pleased to see them both sign new deals and stay at the club for next season.

The pair have been part of only a handful of players to come out of this season with much credit and in the final nine games they’ll be looking to help the Owls finish strongly.

Whether or not that’s the last of what they do for the club, meanwhile, remains to be seen.