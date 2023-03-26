Stoke City are expected to back Alex Neil in the market this summer as they look to push for promotion next season.

It has been another hugely frustrating and underwhelming campaign for the Potters, who are outside the Premier League for a fifth season in a row. And, once again, they have failed to seriously push for a play-off place, although they might just about record their first top-half finish in that time.

It’s unfair to pin the blame on this season with the current setup, as Alex Neil was appointed after a slow start, and there have been positive signs after a productive January window.

The likes of Ki-Jana Hoever and Ben Pearson have made an instant impact, whilst Axel Tuanzebe is starting to show his class, along with Will Smallbone, who joined in the summer.

However, the issue for Potters fans is that these players are on loan, so there are doubts about how the side will look come August.

But, it appears Stoke are likely to be busy in the summer, as reports linked them with an ambitious move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, who has ten goals in 13 games this season.

That would be a real coup for the Staffordshire side, and it remains to be seen if they can manage to convince the Scotsman to reunite with Neil. Yet, regardless of that, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that there is an expectancy that Stoke will be active when the window opens.

“Stoke should have money next season, Neil would not have moved otherwise.”

It was a big surprise that Neil decided to leave Sunderland for the Bet365 Stadium, but he has made it clear that he bought into the long-term project with his new club once he moved.

The verdict

There’s no denying that it’s been a very tough few years for Stoke, and the fact they’ve not even come close to reaching the play-offs since relegation is not really acceptable, as there was big money spent for a few years.

The club appear to have scaled back in recent windows, an approach that was needed to ensure they complied with the necessary rules and regulations, whilst it also helped them clear out deadwood and get high earners off the books.

Now, this update suggests they could be in a position to loosen the purse strings somewhat, and Neil is sure to have had assurances about this before moving. Nevertheless, they know more than most that money doesn’t guarantee success, so they need to be smart with who they bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.