Journalist notes late Derby County interest in deal for 25-year-old

Derby County asked about the availability of Isaac Success at Watford before settling on the signing of Patrick Roberts.

Wayne Rooney’s side were busy last night, as they pulled off a host of transfers before the 11pm deadline.

Included in that was Roberts, who cut his loan at Middlesbrough from Man City short and linked up with Rooney for the second-half of the season.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Derby and Nottingham Forest?

1 of 15 Scored more goals this season? Derby Forest

However, there was interest in other creative players.

As per Ryan Conway at The Athletic, Derby were checking the availability of Success at Watford as they moved to secure late deals in a number of areas.

Ultimately, a deal for the 25-year-old never came to fruition and Success remains with Watford, whilst Roberts is through the door at Derby.

One thing you might have missed if you didn’t tune into @TheAthleticUK’s #DeadlineDay livestream: Derby were one of the teams checking in on the availability of Watford winger Isaac Success. They got the position filled in the end though with Roberts. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) February 2, 2021

Success hasn’t featured for the Hornets’ senior side in any capacity this season and was barely involved last season as they dropped out of the Premier League.

He featured just five times in the league and made a further two appearances in the club’s cup fixtures in August and January.

In total, the forward has scored five goals in 62 appearances for Watford – the bulk of which have come as a substitute.

The Verdict

If you look at how little Success has played over the last couple of years, Roberts is the better option for Derby.

He excelled for Boro last season in the run-in and has been found to be unfortunate this year that he’s not got regular games.

In truth, he isn’t suited to a Neil Warnock side, but he is a Wayne Rooney side.

They will play to his strengths and allow him to thrive; drifting into clever pockets of space and making things happen.

Thoughts? Let us know!