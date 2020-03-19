Journalist names the Nottingham Forest stars who ‘still have a lot to offer’ despite contract uncertainty

Nottinghamshire LIVE reporter Sarah Clapson has given her thoughts on Nottingham Forest trio Ben Watson, Sammy Ameobi and Michael Dawson’s future.

Sabri Lamouchi has masterminded Forest to a fifth placed standing in the Championship table at present, and given fans plenty of impressive performances over the course of the season.

Team form has been key, but it is also the form of a number of senior players that has helped Lamouchi develop a solid promotion chasing side.

The likes of Watson, Ameobi and Dawson have all impressed with the former two regular starters this term under the French coach.

Watson, who has held down a place in the two midfield holding roles this term, will see his current deal expire this summer, along with Ameobi, who has been a key part of Forest’s attack.

Veteran defender Dawson will also see his deal expire, and Clapson has touched on the trio’s potential of securing a new deal at the club.

Speaking on the Garibaldi Red Podcast, Clapson said: “I think in regard to some of the players that Forest have got out of contract – the likes of Michael Dawson, Ben Watson, Sammy Ameobi – they might be the players that Forest perhaps would look at offering a new deal to anyway.

“Certainly Michael Dawson because Sabri Lamouchi has spoken very highly of him and is keen to have him involved at the club at any level because of the influence that he has.

“Ben Watson too, he’s had a really good season.

“He’s been fantastic in midfield.

“I know they’re getting to the wrong side of 30 maybe but they’ve still got a lot to offer.

“I think those kinds of players people would look at.”

The Verdict

Why wouldn’t you keep hold of Ben Watson and Michael Dawson past this summer? If Forest are promoted, both have Premier League experience and would hand Lamouchi some welcome knowledge next season.

Obviously, should Forest fail to gain promotion; it may be a different story and Lamouchi may opt to bring in fresh blood, that is, if he is in charge.

Sammy Ameobi should be signed no matter what level Forest are playing at next season, the former Newcastle United man has been in excellent form for the most part this season.