Highlights Leeds United's chances of signing Ben Brereton Diaz may be slim while they remain in the Championship.

Promotion to the Premier League is not guaranteed for Leeds, but they still have a chance of automatic promotion.

If they do get promoted, Ben Jacobs believes they may have a chance of signing the Chilean during the summer.

Ben Jacobs believes a Leeds United deal in the summer for Villarreal's Ben Brereton Diaz can't be ruled out if they are promoted at the end of the season, taking to X to share his thoughts.

Brereton Diaz has been linked with the Whites before, but it seems their chances of getting him whilst they are in the Championship are slim.

It hasn't been an easy season for Daniel Farke's men, making an underwhelming start before bouncing back brilliantly.

But even when they were in excellent form, they couldn't catch Leicester City and Ipswich Town, both of whom have been in excellent form for much of the season.

The Tractor Boys have dropped off slightly in recent times - but so have Leeds and that has allowed Southampton to jump ahead of them in the league table.

The West Yorkshire side aren't in the worst position at the moment - but promotion is certainly not guaranteed and they face a big challenge in their quest to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Not dropping out of the top six is a must for Leeds, but they will want to look at teams above them rather than over their shoulder, with automatic promotion still possible at this point.

The latest news on Ben Brereton Diaz

Jacobs has confirmed that the Chilean remains on the Whites' radar.

But he looks set to join Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season, with the 24-year-old heading back to England following his move away from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

Leicester, the Saints and West Bromwich Albion were also thought to be interested in Brereton Diaz back in November.

The fact he's only heading to Bramall Lane on loan could allow some of these interested teams to take an interest in him during the summer - and Jacobs believes a summer switch to Elland Road shouldn't be ruled out if the Whites return to the top flight.

Leeds United should keep tabs on Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz may not have been the biggest success at Villarreal so far - but he deserves a chance to prove his worth in the English top flight.

If he can do well for the Blades, Leeds should consider a move for him if he isn't too expensive.

At 24, the Chilean should only get better so he may end up being a good investment for the Whites.

It would be difficult to see him being sold for a small fee though or loaned to a second-tier club unless he struggles at Bramall Lane.

And this is why Leeds probably need to be promoted if they want to get a summer deal over the line for him.