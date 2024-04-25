Highlights Dean Jones predicts Kelechi Iheanacho's will leave Leicester City this summer.

Jones believes Turkey is a potential destination for Iheanacho.

He also thinks it would be wise for the Foxes to part ways with Iheanacho, with the player earning a high wage.

Dean Jones believes a move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho to Turkey could be on the horizon, speaking about the Nigerian's future for Give Me Sport.

The Foxes' player has struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca this term, with the likes of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka often being preferred, despite the latter's recent underwhelming performances.

Maresca has four forward options at his disposal with Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho and Tom Cannon all at the King Power Stadium, but it seems inevitable that one or two of these players will move on in the summer, either on loan or permanently.

A loan exit may not be an option for Iheanacho though, with his contract expiring at the end of June.

With this in mind, there is likely to be plenty of speculation about his future and he could be linked with a move to a number of clubs between now and the summer, even with his lack of game time in mind.

Kelechi Iheanacho's 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City (As of April 25th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 25 Goals 6 Assists 3

Dean Jones on Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City future

Transfer insider Jones believes an exit for Iheanacho is likely this summer with his contract coming to an end in the next few months - and he thinks Turkey could be his most likely destination.

Jones said: "It looks like he will leave Leicester, and at the moment, the most likely path for him to take is to Turkey.

"Trabzonspor are one of the teams for him, and these sorts of options might have to become very real, even though it seems to be early in his career.

"Iheanacho broke through at the same time as Marcus Rashford, and the pair were compared when he was at City, but slowly, his form and impact have just waned.

"From a Leicester point of view, keeping him doesn’t seem a wise move as he is one of the higher earners in that side, and he has only started ten games in a season when they are going for a Championship promotion."

It seems futile for Leicester City to retain Kelechi Iheanacho

The Foxes' striker managed to get a decent amount of game time under his belt earlier in the season.

But he has barely played recently and it seems futile for Maresca's side to retain him, especially if they are promoted and the Italian remains at the helm.

Leicester may not be able to secure a decent fee for him with his contract expiring, but letting go of him should help them to reduce their wage bill, which could contribute a small amount to the potential deficit they need to make up before the end of June to avoid further financial fair play sanctions.

Iheanacho's departure could potentially help Cannon to win more game time and that's important for the Irishman as he looks to continue his development.

He needs game time if he wants to have the best chance of fulfilling his potential and Iheanacho's departure means there's one less person for him to compete with for a starting spot.

But a replacement for the Nigerian could potentially come in. It will be interesting to see where Iheanacho ends up.

It's a shame for him that he hasn't managed to thrive at Leicester recently.