Journalist Neil Moxley believes Southampton striker Che Adams could be a good signing for Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Scotland international already has top-flight experience under his belt from his time at that level with the Saints, prior to their relegation at the end of last season.

They always looked destined for relegation under Ruben Selles - and the south-coast side were unable to get themselves out of trouble in the end as they ended an 11-year spell at the top level.

Their relegation saw plenty of players linked with exits from St Mary's including Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse, all of whom moved on before the end of the summer window with the Saints not afraid to cash in on key men.

Others including Nathan Tella also departed - and with this - it always looked as though Adams was going to be in the frame to secure an exit.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Registering 10 goals and three assists in 35 competitive appearances last term, he certainly showed his worth and Everton looked as though they were closing in on a deal for him.

At the time, the Toffees were in desperate need of more attacking firepower with Beto at Goodison Park at that point.

What did Neil Moxley say about a potential Wolves move for Che Adams?

Unfortunately for Adams, despite this report from the Telegraph and his links to the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Wolves, a deal failed to materialise in the end.

However, his contract expires next summer and with this, an interested side may be able to secure a cheap January deal for him.

Moxley is one man who believes the Scotland international could be a good addition for Wolves.

He said: "If you're faced with a defender in front of you, and you can get a shot off, that's a pretty good piece of ammunition in your armour.

"So, whether or not Wolves go after Adams, I don't know. It’s a bit like damaged goods; you buy it if you see some value. You might be shopping in the sales or whatever and see a mark on a jacket that you particularly like and think, ‘I can put up with that at the moment because I'm getting decent value from it.’

"I think Adams would be a decent signing for Wolves, and it might give him a spark of life and, with somebody showing some confidence in him, it could work."

Should Wolves make a January move for Che Adams?

At 27, Adams is approaching the peak years of his career now and should only get better, which can only be a good thing for his next club if he does move on in 2024.

Making an excellent start to this season, he hasn't been able to score much since.

But he has shown that he can perform at the top level and could be an excellent squad player at Molineux.

Considering his contract situation, he isn't likely to cost too much, so he could be a better addition than many people think.

He has already played in the Midlands before for Birmingham City as well, so it shouldn't take him too long to settle into the local area again.