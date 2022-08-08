Journalist makes West Ham transfer claim on Watford striker amid Newcastle and Nottingham Forest interest

Journalist Alex Crook has hinted West Ham United may have opted against pursuing a move for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis because of his character, making this revelation to Give Me Sport.

The Nigerian turned out to be one of the transfer window’s biggest bargains last summer following his move from Club Brugge, recording 10 goals in 33 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

Shining for the Hornets despite their failure to remain afloat in the Premier League, he also registered six assists and was a key asset at Vicarage Road last term.

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise that he’s attracted interest from elsewhere with the Hammers one side that have been linked with a move for him, also no shock considering David Moyes has needed to strengthen his attacking department this summer.

However, they aren’t the only side reported to have been interested in luring him away from Hertfordshire with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also being linked with a move for him.

Everton were believed to have kept tabs on the 24-year-old following Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur – but they have since pulled out of the race for him.

And Dennis may end up relying on Forest, the Magpies or another side to take him away from the Championship, with reporter Crook believing that the Hammers may have opted against a move for him.

He said to Give Me Sport: “Now they’ve got Scamacca, I wonder if they’ve done some background checks on him because, from what I’m told, maybe he’s not necessarily the type of character that David Moyes wants to bring into the dressing room.”

The Verdict:

With Gianluca Scamacca available as another option alongside Michail Antonio now, it will be interesting to see how much football Dennis would get at the London Stadium if he was to link up with the Hammers.

In fairness, he can play out wide and this could help to maximise his game time but he would be most useful if he’s played up front and with Scamacca coming in, a starting spot may be unlikely at first.

Chris Wood and Callum Wilson’s presence at St James’ Park also makes it doubtful as to whether he would be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Eddie Howe, even with the Nigerian impressing last term.

And similar applies at Forest with the likes of Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi available, so it will be interesting to see whether he moves on and if he does, where he moves to with the 24-year-old needing to win as many minutes on the pitch as possible if he wants to make a similar impact to the one he did last season.

At this stage, Dennis should be prepared for the possibility of remaining in the second tier, though his goals could help to fire Rob Edwards’ side back to the top flight at the first time of asking.