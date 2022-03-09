Journalist makes West Brom transfer prediction regarding 22-year-old

West Bromwich Albion will almost certainly sign loan midfielder Jayson Molumby on a permanent deal this summer, according to Express & Star reporter Joseph Masi.

The Baggies bolstered their midfield during the summer transfer window with the acquisition of Molumby on a temporary basis until the end of the 2021-22 season from Brighton & Hove Albion, having previously acquired Championship experience at Millwall and Preston North End.

Molumby though hasn’t made a major impact at The Hawthorns this season – he’s appeared 23 times in the Championship for the Midlands club and scored one goal but just 12 of those matches have been from the start.

The Republic of Ireland international’s performances probably haven’t warranted the club making his deal a full-time one – but the decision may be taken out of Steve Bruce’s hands.

That is because as revealed by Masi on the Baggies Broadcast podcast, an appearance-related clause was inserted into the loan deal with the Seagulls and it is almost certainly likely to have already been triggered to eventually turn it into a permanent contract for Molumby.

“They are contractually obliged to sign Molumby based on a set amount of appearances,” Masi said.

“We don’t know what those appearances are, however, I was told when he arrived that it’s a low number that was highly likely to be triggered.”

The Verdict

Even though Molumby hasn’t blown anyone away this season, there’s still a player in there – Millwall fans will tell you that for themselves that he showed some great promise with them.

He’s been given a run in the side thanks to Jake Livermore’s suspension but with his return and Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s performance against Hull, Molumby’s match action could be limited between now and the end of the season.

If there was no clause in the loan deal then West Brom probably wouldn’t be even thinking of making a permanent offer for the Irishman right now.

However if the appearance trigger was low as Masi said it was, then 23 outings already this season you’d imagine is enough to make the 22-year-old a permanent Albion player next season so if that’s the case, Bruce needs to find a place for him.