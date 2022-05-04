Journalist makes West Brom transfer prediction ahead of summer window

It looks set to be all change at West Bromwich Albion this summer, with Steve Bruce staying on as boss of the Baggies with a mission to get them back to the Premier League in 2023.

Despite the club’s indifferent form since he replaced Valerien Ismael in the dugout in February, Bruce has been given a chance to put things right, and he’s already declared that he’s going to make some alterations going forward.

After utilising a back three for the majority of his time at The Hawthorns, Bruce has plans to move to a back four next season, and to make best use of the new system there’s going to probably be some personnel changes.

They have already started with Andy Carroll being informed that he will not be getting a new contract at Albion and because of that he won’t feature in the final game of the season against Barnsley.

One person who believes there will be sweeping changes across the board is Midlands journalist Josh Holland, but he has predicted that a bit of bargain hunting may be going on thanks to the success of that route with current Championship teams.

“I think you’ll see a lot of new faces,” Holland told Football League World.

“Whether it’ll be completely new-look – obviously it’ll be difficult to get rid of so many players on such high wages – but I know there’ll be an argument that it’s a bit frustrating for a team like West Brom wheeling and dealing.

“But whilst it can be frustrating you look at teams like Luton and Huddersfield (who have done well in 2021-22).”

The Verdict

On paper, West Brom’s current squad should have been good enough to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, it didn’t pan out like that and frustratingly for Bruce, the majority of the players are under contract for next season.

It’ll be a hard sell for the wages that some will be on to get them out of the door and to replace them with new blood, but you expect that Bruce will be backed to try and achieve promotion.

Lots of changes at The Hawthorns are needed though to make West Brom a top flight team once again, and there’s not really been too many positive signs of that from the last few months.