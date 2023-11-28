Highlights West Bromwich Albion has increased their loan from MSD Holdings solely to seem them through until a new owner comes in, according to a journalist.

The club's financial situation is a concern to supporters, despite their on-field success.

The loan will need to be paid back over a four-year period, with interest.

West Bromwich Albion have decided to increase their loan from MSD Holdings solely to help them get to the point where new owners are ready to replace current owner Guochuan Lai, according to BBC WM reporter Steve Hermon.

The announcement of this increased borrowing of money was made by the club yesterday, with the club revealing that they would utilise this additional injection of funds would support their business operations.

Albion took out their first loan from MSD Holdings last December, with the club confirmed to have taken out a sizeable £20m loan.

The figure they have borrowed this time is believed to be a considerable amount lower - but this latest development may not do much to reassure supporters who are concerned about Albion's financial situation.

Despite their impressive on-field performances, with a 2-0 win against fellow promotion candidates Ipswich Town delighting supporters, the uncertain ownership and financial situation is a dark cloud that has been hanging over the Baggies' head for some time now

Their financial situation probably played a big part in the fact they were only able to conduct a limited amount of transfer business during the summer.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Fans won't just want to see their financial situation resolved - but they will also be keen to see their key players remain at The Hawthorns and that might be a tricky balance to strike.

This new injection of cash could help them to retain some of their biggest stars - but this increased debt will be a concern to many football fans - especially those who take a closer look at clubs' finances.

Will West Brom's loan have to be paid back with interest?

BBC WM journalist Hermon has revealed that this loan will need to be paid back over a four-year period - but it's unclear whether Albion's current owner will take on this debt or whether he will leave it to another owner to sort out.

Either the club or Lai will need to pay interest on this borrowed money, which isn't ideal, even if some people at The Hawthorns see this as a necessary short-term measure to keep day-to-day operations going before a new owner(s) comes in.

It doesn't seem as though a takeover is on the verge of being completed at this point and that's potentially why this loan has been taken out, with Albion revealing yesterday that Lai is continuing to engage with parties who want to secure a majority shareholding of the club.

That suggests a party hasn't been awarded exclusivity just yet and with that in mind, it would be quite surprising if a takeover deal is sealed by the start of 2024.

Hermon's comments suggest that Lai is prepared to sell the club and that's a promising sign for many supporters who want him to leave.

But piling debt on top of more debt can't be sustainable and this is why this extra borrowing is a bit of concern.

Albion can't keep borrowing and borrowing - there needs to be an alternative solution and only a new owner may be able to provide that.

If they do need to cash in on some players during the January window to provide financial stability, they should be prepared to do this because the health of the club has to come before their promotion quest.

Reading are a club that didn't cash in on players at the right time and are now paying the price for it. It's a stern warning for the Baggies.