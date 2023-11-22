Highlights Archie Gray has made a good impression at Leeds United and has become an important part of their first-team plans.

Despite his inexperience, Gray has shown that he can step up to Championship level and contribute to a team competing at the top end of the second tier.

The comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold and interest from other clubs should not distract Gray from focusing on his current club and his own development.

Transfer insider Dean Jones doesn't believe comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold are helpful to Leeds United youngster Archie Gray, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Whites' midfielder was needed during the early stages of the campaign, with Marc Roca's loan exit, Tyler Adams' injury and Adam Forshaw and Weston McKennie's departures meaning Daniel Farke only had a very limited number of options in the middle of the park.

Ethan Ampadu arrived before the start of this campaign and was ready to play - but it took until the last day of August for the West Yorkshire outfit to strengthen their central midfield further - with Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara arriving.

Before they arrived at Elland Road, Gray had already made a good impression and that has allowed him to be an important part of Farke's first-team plans ever since then.

Starting the season in the middle of the park, he has moved to right-back since then and has done an admirable job, with the 17-year-old showing that he can step up to Championship level, be an asset despite his inexperience and play a part in a team competing at the top end of the second tier.

His performances have made him the subject of interest from other clubs, with Liverpool one side that have been linked with the teenager.

Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Newcastle United are three other teams reported to be interested in Gray, but it remains to be seen whether any of the linked quartet will make a move for him when the January transfer window opens.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds United starlet Archie Gray?

This interest, combined with the comparisons with Alexander-Arnold that have been made due to his ability to operate as a midfielder and a right-back, will be putting pressure on him to perform to a high level.

And Jones believes the comparison isn't helpful, saying to Give Me Sport: "Yeah, I think he's a really nice player to have within the setup, especially given that he's so young and so versatile. He is a fantastic player for Leeds to have and to build around for the future.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"I'm not sure that Trent Alexander-Arnold comparisons are that helpful. I'm sure that he is taking them with a pinch of salt. But obviously, it's trendy to be a fullback who moves into the middle and tries to play that sort of role. And if that's what's expected of him, then he will just try to carry that out as well as he possibly can.

"But yeah, I think long term, this is the player that Leeds know that they can rely on to fill any role adequately. Better than adequately, to be honest, because he's got a real promising future ahead of him."

What does Archie Gray need to do at Leeds United?

He just needs to focus on his current club.

There may be interest in him - but he can't afford to get distracted by that because it could end up lowering his performance levels.

In his quest to guide Leeds to promotion at the first time of asking, Farke won't be afraid to drop him if he isn't performing well.

And if he does get dropped, interest in him will probably evaporate, so he just needs to remain focused on his development rather than anything else.

His professionalism will be a key factor in determining how successful he is in the coming years.