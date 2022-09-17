Journalist makes transfer prediction on West Ham’s interest in Sheffield United key man

Sheffield United centre-back John Egan is likely to be on West Ham United’s target list if Craig Dawson departs the London Stadium, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who delivered his verdict to This is Futbol.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with the Hammers several times, with The Sun believing that the Hammers will make a £12m move for him during the January transfer window.

If David Moyes’ side are able to recruit him, this would be a big blow for Paul Heckingbottom’s side who have seen him remain as one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent years.

Egan’s contract at Bramall Lane doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 – but it’s currently unclear whether he will sign fresh terms in South Yorkshire with his current side not guaranteed to secure their return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

They are at the top of the table at this stage though going into this afternoon’s round of second-tier fixtures, potentially giving the central defender a real incentive to stay put beyond the January window.

A potential move to the English capital could prove to be too tempting though – and O’Rourke can definitely see Moyes’ side having him on their radar if Dawson was to leave the club.

He said: “Yeah, Egan’s a good player, he obviously has Premier League experience as well from Sheffield United’s time in the top flight.

“He’s a Republic of Ireland international, obviously doing quite well with Sheffield United right now who are top of the Championship table as well.

“So, if West Ham do end up losing Craig Dawson, I’m sure Egan is somebody who’s on the list of targets that David Moyes is looking at.”

The Verdict:

Considering Dawson was heavily linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the latter stages of the window, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to leave during the winter to make a new start elsewhere.

However, would a move to London really suit Egan? He has been a regular starter for the Blades for a considerable amount of time now but he isn’t guaranteed to be in the first 11 under Moyes.

Nayef Aguerd’s arrival has provided more competition in central defence and it would be difficult to see the Morocco international not start regularly considering how highly-rated he is, with Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer also strong contenders to be starters.

If Moyes does want to operate with a back five for the long term though, it could potentially provide a lifeline to Egan who will have more of an opportunity to get some game minutes under his belt.

And the Irishman has become accustomed to operating with two other central defenders in recent years, so he could thrive even if he’s thrown into the deep end straight away.