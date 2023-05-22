Journalist Ryan Taylor believes Watford could decide to cash in on star man Ismaila Sarr during the summer transfer window, speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Senegal international, who appeared for his nation at the World Cup and even managed to get himself on the scoresheet in Qatar, has been an asset for the Hornets again during the 2022/23 campaign despite receiving some criticism on social media.

Registering 10 goals and six assists in 39 league appearances, he certainly can't be blamed for the club's failure to reach the play-offs, with the 25-year-old potentially hoping that his side would have won promotion at the first time of asking after staying at Vicarage Road.

He had reportedly been on the verge of joining Aston Villa last summer - but with that deal falling through - he had to stay in the Championship for another campaign and he faces the possibility of spending another term in the second tier next season.

His contract doesn't expire until next year and that will give the Hornets the license to hold on to him if they desperately want to, although they may decide to try and cash in on him whilst they can.

What did Ryan Taylor say?

When asked whether he felt Sarr would be a good replacement for Wilfred Zaha at Crystal Palace, Taylor said: "Yeah, I guess so. But what I would also say is I've been disappointed with Sarr.

"I think his stock was very high at one point, but actually, he's had quite a few seasons in the Championship now when he should really have got that move.

"That said, he probably is a good Zaha fit and I think Watford would probably be looking to cash in now because his value has plummeted and it's not really worked out for him at the club either."

Should Watford look to sell Ismaila Sarr?

The 25-year-old could potentially be kept because of Joao Pedro's move to Brighton, with that deal generating a very decent amount of money for the Hornets.

However, it feels like a fresh start could be an ideal outcome for all parties, with Valerien Ismael able to spend more if the winger leaves, the player potentially getting the chance to ply his trade in the Premier League and the club that are recruiting him getting a player who can be a game-changer in front of goal.

There's plenty of work to be done at Vicarage Road this summer and the sale of Sarr would add to that workload with a replacement being needed - but bringing in a decent number of fresh faces would be beneficial.

They have shown that they can recruit smartly with the signing of Ryan Porteous paying dividends for them - but they need to be sensible in the market and bring in players who are almost certain to make a difference.

Recruitment will determine the success of the club - and they will have a great chance of bringing in the quality needed if Sarr is sold as well as Pedro.