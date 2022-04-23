Journalist makes transfer prediction on Sheffield United loanee ahead of summer window

Sheffield United loanee Morgan Gibbs-White won’t be short of interest from other sides if he is made available for a transfer this summer, according to the view of journalist Pete O’Rourke who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 22-year-old is currently shining at Bramall Lane after taking the temporary step down to the Championship, recording 10 goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances and has played an integral part in the Blades’ promotion push.

However, his future beyond the summer is currently unclear with Wolverhampton Wanderers managing to thrive in his absence and this could potentially open the door for the 22-year-old to make a permanent exit in the summer.

Current loan side United are one side that may want him back regardless of which division they are competing in next term, though they probably won’t be able to strike a permanent deal for his services under their current ownership if they remain in the second tier after spending very conservatively in the previous two windows.

They are currently the subject of a takeover bid from US businessman Henry Mauriss, though it’s unclear whether that will make any difference in terms of negotiating a longer-term agreement for Gibbs-White with the need to abide by the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules in their current division.

The Blades may face another barrier in recruiting the 22-year-old again though and that’s competition from elsewhere. Reporter O’Rourke doesn’t think he will be short of interest in the coming months.

He said: “If Wolves do decide to cash in on him, I’m sure there’ll be a lot of takers for him.

“So, it’s a big decision for Wolves and for Gibbs-White this summer, because I’m sure he’s got that taste of first-team football.

“He’ll be looking to play regularly, and if he’s never going to get that at Wolves, he might have to decide to move on.”

The Verdict:

Looking at this situation realistically, the Blades will only be able to afford the England youth international permanently if they managed to secure a return to the top flight at the end of this term.

And in terms of another temporary agreement, it’s an option Wolves are probably not likely to pursue considering he will be turning 23 next January. At this stage of his career, he needs to be playing regularly at a permanent home.

This is why it would be no surprise if he was to move away on a longer-term basis from Molineux – and if he isn’t going to win regular first-team minutes next season – he has a duty to himself to push for a transfer elsewhere.

At this stage, Gibbs-White can’t do anything else to impress considering he has registered 17 goal contributions in 32 second-tier matches, a record that has undoubtedly given him the right to stake his claim for a senior role under Bruno Lage.

In his quest to fulfil this potential, he may be well-served making a move to a lower-end top-flight team, allowing him to shine at the highest level whilst also guaranteeing him plenty of game time.