Journalist makes transfer claim on Reading FC player’s imminent switch to Genoa

Reading striker George Puscas will make a loan move to Genoa with an obligation to buy next summer, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

The same reporter has claimed that this deal is now done – and that his contract at the Italian second-tier side will last until 2026 with the Romanian seemingly finding himself a new home after three reasonably unsuccessful years at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Although he managed to make a reasonably decent impact during his first season in Berkshire, he failed to shine during the 2020/21 campaign and was unable to make a positive impact last term either, scoring just two competitive goals for his current side during 2021/22 despite being one of the first names on the teamsheet in Lucas Joao’s absence.

With this, he was shipped out to Pisa on loan during the second half of last season where he shone and put himself in the shop window by recording eight goals in 22 appearances.

He was linked with several teams in Italy including Cagliari and Como – but Genoa look to have won the race for his signature.

Although journalist Emanuel Rosu has also confirmed his imminent move to the Italian outfit, he believes there’s only an obligation to buy if they win promotion to Serie A at the end of this term for a €4m fee.

This may not be a desirable outcome for Paul Ince’s side who will want to remove his salary from their wage bill for the long term.

The Verdict:

A permanent move would probably suit Puscas and the Royals – but it may not be the best outcome for Genoa who may want to see the Romanian up close before judging whether to make a long-term financial commitment to him.

However, this deal is still likely to allow the Berkshire outfit to bring Naby Sarr in and may even create room for a left wing-back to come in, with those two arrivals potentially crucial to their chances of remaining afloat in the division.

It remains to be seen whether they will have room for a further addition or two after that though, with the EFL business plan not just limiting how much they can spend on wages but also the size of their squad.

Ideally, they need to recruit another attack-minded midfielder and a striker on top of a central defender and a wing-back, giving Ince and Mark Bowen plenty of work to do before the summer window closes.

They can also take a look at the free agent market after the transfer window closes as well, so it may not be a disaster if they don’t manage to recruit four more players in the next week or so.