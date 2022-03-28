Journalist makes transfer claim on Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez amid potential Birmingham City permanent move

The Athletic report Michael Bailey believes Premier League outfit Norwich City would have been open to selling Onel Hernandez last summer if a side had made a reasonable offer, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The 29-year-old has endured two loan spells this term, failing to make a real impact at Middlesbrough and being deemed surplus to requirements by Chris Wilder before arriving at Birmingham City, where he has endured much more success.

Recording three goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Blues, he has become an integral part of Lee Bowyer’s plans at St Andrew’s and he will be looking to continue to impress ahead of another potential move away from Carrow Road in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether he’s part of Dean Smith’s plans next season, with the Canaries in real danger of being relegated back to the Championship unless they can pick up their form.

Currently sitting bottom of the top tier and eight points adrift of safety, that could provide the Cuban with the opportunity to force his way back into the first team in Norfolk with Todd Cantwell potentially making his move to AFC Bournemouth permanent during the next transfer window.

And one man who thinks Hernandez’s time at Carrow Road is up is journalist Bailey, who believes the 29-year-old could have left the club permanently last year.

He said: “I would imagine there is part of him (Smith) that would be open to seeing him at Norwich next year but even in the last Championship season Onel didn’t really play much of a role.

“In that regards I would be surprised if he was involved next season because it feels that Norwich and Onel have both probably moved on to a degree.

“I think Norwich would have been open to selling him in the summer it’s just that those suitors didn’t come forward.”

The Verdict:

It doesn’t seem as though Hernandez will be featuring in Norwich’s first team regardless and after being shipped out on two loan spells this term, the 29-year-old may be keen to move on to secure himself a settled, long-term home.

At 29, his next move may be the last time he’s able to get himself a long-term deal, but it remains to be seen whether Birmingham can offer him that and satisfy Norwich’s demands considering Bowyer is likely to be working within a tight budget again this summer.

However, this is an investment the West Midlands side’s board simply have to make if they can do so without breaching the EFL’s financial and profitability rules, because the Cuban is already settled at St Andrew’s and this stability is exactly what’s needed.

He may be part of a side that have fallen down the table in recent months – but that is no reflection of his performances because he has been a real game-changer up top alongside Lyle Taylor and if they can get both tied down permanently – that would be a great start to their window.

Nonetheless, the deal negotiated needs to be a modest one if they want to focus on recruiting in other areas too, something they need to do with centre-backs Teden Mengi and Kristian Pedersen set to leave in the summer.