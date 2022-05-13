Journalist makes transfer claim on Middlesbrough duo

Championship outfit Middlesbrough are likely to listen to offers for both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels during the summer transfer window, according to Teesside Live reporter Craig Johns.

Both shot-stoppers haven’t been able to impress on a consistent basis since Chris Wilder’s arrival in November, although the Boro manager did previously try to persist with Lumley as his first-choice option.

However, mistakes from the latter have proven to be costly at times, looking shaky in moments and conceding a particularly costly goal against Hull City last month as they went winless in their next three matches after that.

With Boro finishing five points adrift of the play-offs, that four-game winless run potentially proved to be the difference between them and Luton Town in the end, with Daniels finishing the campaign between the sticks but failing to stand out.

That could make the goalkeeping position a top priority in the summer as Wilder looks to build a squad capable of getting the Teesside club back into the Premier League. with Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow reported to be on their radar.

They may need to sell on a few players if they want to invest in the playing squad again and remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules – and Teesside Live journalist Johns believes Lumley and Daniels are two squad members that Boro could be willing to listen to offers for.

The Verdict:

If both were made available for a move away, it wouldn’t be the worst decision by Boro considering their performances this year so if they can generate revenue from their potential sales, that can only be a positive.

However, it would be hard to see either being the subject of bids in the coming months unless the second-tier side let them go for nominal fees, something that could still be a good option for them to pursue.

This is because it would make space on their wage bill to bring others in – and there are likely to be plenty of capable goalkeepers in the free-agent and loan markets who would be an upgrade on the duo.

Alex Smithies is one shot-stopper who could be a potential option with his contract at Cardiff City coming to an end, with Gavin Bazunu also someone they should monitor ahead of a potential loan approach for his services.

Even if they offload just one of Lumley or Daniels, that will allow a first-choice keeper to come in. And perhaps one of the two deserves a second chance considering they only arrived at the Riverside Stadium last summer.