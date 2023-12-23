Highlights Leeds should be cautious about offloading Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper in January, according to the view of Dean Jones.

The trio have seen their game time limited this term.

Selling all three players may not be a good idea, but one or two departures may be possible, especially if adequate replacements are brought in.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes it wouldn't be a good idea for Leeds United to let Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper go during the January transfer window, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Whites are in the process of adapting to the financial conditions of the Championship.

But they still spent a fair bit during the summer despite not generating a huge amount in terms of player sales compared to Leicester City and Southampton, who were also relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Their summer additions has meant they have no shortage of depth, but with that, there are some players who aren't playing anywhere near as much as they would like to.

The likes of Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt are barely playing at all, despite proving their worth out on loan in the second tier last season.

Ayling, Bamford and Cooper have also seen their game time limited - and they could be players that the Whites offload in January considering they are likely to be earning a generous salary at Elland Road.

Jones on Ayling, Bamford and Cooper: "Losing all three of them is not a good idea at all"

Despite the fact they aren't starting every week, Jones has warned the West Yorkshire side against offloading all three players next month.

He said: "I think that this season is an important one to keep the group together.

"I know that Luke Ayling still has got the potential to get a new contract at Leeds still, there's even been some talk about Cooper potentially getting one. So they're being very careful about trying to maintain an identity and the bond with the fans.

"But also, they have to be wary that they don't let levels of the squad slip. Because at some point, you do have to consider that these three players aren't at the same level that they once were at Leeds, and that perhaps you're better off moving them on.

"But losing all three of them is not a good idea at all. I don't think January will be the time to do this. But at the end of the season, they will have some big calls to make."

Leeds United could offload Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper on one condition

The one condition is that these players are replaced.

They are all good options to have at this level, so to offload the trio without bringing in adequate replacements would be foolish.

Some would also argue that none of them should be sold if some other first-teamers including Crysencio Summerville leave.

And rocking the boat too much by selling players could be costly for them in their quest to secure promotion.

Letting all three go may be unwise, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see one or two depart.