It will take Arsenal longer than expected to get a deal over the line for Leicester City right-back Timothy Castagne because they need to address other priorities as well, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Belgian defender is one of several players who could leave the King Power Stadium between tomorrow and the end of the summer transfer window, with the Foxes needing to balance the books to ensure they remain in a good financial position.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the two obvious candidates to go with Youri Tielemans already leaving - but there also seems to be real interest in Castagne who may not want to ply his trade in the Championship next season.

What is Leicester City's stance on Timothy Castagne?

The Athletic believe Leicester are prepared to let the defender go this summer if an adequate offer comes in.

Although they may not be against keeping him considering how much of an asset he could be in the second tier, they won't stand in his way if an interested team matches the club's valuation.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 which puts Leicester in a strong position to demand a decent amount for him - but his sale could mean they get to retain some of their other key men.

Would Timothy Castagne be a good signing for Arsenal?

Although Castagne does have two years left on his contract, the Foxes' relegation could mean that they are able to recruit him for a reasonably small fee.

That would be a big boost to the Gunners who can't afford to spend big on every player they recruit if they want to continue abiding by financial fair play rules.

Recruitment remains so important despite their promising finish last season, with a decent amount of depth required in every area needed if they want to give themselves the best chance of challenging Manchester City for the title again next term.

This is why a squad option like Castagne could be important, although the Gunners do already have the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options in this area.

You can understand why the North London side are keen on the Belgian though - because White could be required in a more central role at times and Tomiyasu struggled with injury problems last season.