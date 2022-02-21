Journalist makes transfer claim involving West Ham and Fulham

West Ham United were targeting a centre-back during the January transfer window despite being unable to get one over the line, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke (via Give Me Sport) who believes Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo will be on their radar in the summer.

Angelo Ogbonna’s anterior cruciate ligament injury back in November sparked this search for a new central defender, with David Moyes’ side needing to cope not just with the domestic schedule, but also European football with the Hammers winning their Europa League group.

Despite needing reinforcements in several positions, including the forward position, the Premier League club were unable to secure any senior additions during the winter window and this has potentially left them with a lot of work to do in the summer.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Fulham players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does former Fulham man Harvey Elliott play for now? Liverpool Everton Middlesbrough Manchester United

Two potential moves that failed to materialise included Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry and Queens Park Rangers’ Rob Dickie, two centre-backs understood to be on their radar according to a Football League World exclusive back in November.

Back in the latter stages of December, the Ex-WHU employee identified Adarabioyo as one player they wanted to target after seeing Arsenal and Newcastle United register their interest in the ex-Manchester City man back in the summer.

He was reported to be open to leaving Craven Cottage at that point with the west London outfit suffering relegation back to the Championship, though it remains to be seen whether this stance will or has changed with Marco Silva’s men firm favourites to secure their return to the top-tier at the first time of asking.

Regardless of this, O’Rourke believes the 24-year-old will be on West Ham’s shortlist of potential recruits ahead of the summer window.

He said to Give Me Sport: “In January, they were after a centre-back but were not able to bring in the targets that David Moyes wanted, so I’m sure Tosin Adarabioyo, who’s done well at Fulham, has Premier League experience from last season with Fulham, will be somebody that will be on his radar.”

The Verdict:

At 24, this could potentially be a long-term signing for the Hammers, possibly enabling them to sell him on for much more in the future if he were to become a success at the London Stadium.

Considering their ambitions though, they would want to hold onto him for as long as possible and he would certainly help to provide the depth needed to make the West Ham a European force for the coming years.

In the summer, they may be willing to pay slightly over the odds to land him considering they were unable to get any notable deals over the line last month and this may help the Cottagers at the negotiating table.

And Moyes’ men may find it nearly impossible to recruit him if Adarabioyo’s side ends up back in the top tier because he’s likely to remain as one of the first names on the teamsheet at Craven Cottage, making a move away potentially future.

In the end, whether he secures a transfer away or not may depend on the player. And it could be up to Silva’s men to persuade him that they are no longer the yo-yo side they have been in recent years, but a top-tier force for the long term.