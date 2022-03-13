Journalist makes transfer claim involving Southampton and Nottingham Forest loanee amid Leeds United interest

Premier League outfit Southampton are continuing to monitor Manchester United midfielder loanee James Garner ahead of a potential transfer approach in the summer, as per The Sun reporter Tom Barclay who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 20-year-old is currently shining on a temporary spell at Championship side Nottingham Forest, impressing with the Reds during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign before arriving on a second loan from the top-tier giants last summer.

Although he struggled in the early stages of this second spell, the midfielder has been an integral part of Steve Cooper’s plans since then and has been an instrumental figure in keeping the second-tier side ticking.

Not only has he displayed an impressive range of passing, also contributing defensively, but he has also been a real threat going forward for the promotion hopefuls, recording three goals and three assists in 30 league appearances this term.

The Sun reported last week that Leeds United and the Saints are both interested in Garner after seeing him excel at the City Ground this season, also performing well for Watford in a separate temporary spell in the first half of last term.

Journalist Barclay has confirmed he’s a player currently on Ralph Hasenhuttl’s radar – and provided an update on their pursuit of the midfielder as they weigh up this potential move.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said: “He’s a player they’re tracking. They like him and are seeing how his progress goes.

“He’s an under-21 international who seemed to find it hard at first when he went on loan to Forest, but now he is flourishing under Steve Cooper.

“I don’t know what Manchester United’s situation is with him and how they view him long-term, but he’s one of the players Southampton like.”

The Verdict:

The Saints should definitely be keeping an eye on Garner because he is becoming of the best midfielders in the second tier and has continued to develop well away from Old Trafford, though he isn’t guaranteed to be wanted by United next season.

This is why a loan deal should be considered by the south-coast outfit, even if they can’t get a permanent agreement over the line. If they can negotiate the latter though, they should try because they would be likely to make a profit on him in the future.

His parent club should be looking to utilise him though because his presence may allow Fred, Scott McTominay or Nemanja Matic to move on, with Paul Pogba’s future remaining uncertain too.

He may not be able to step straight up to the starting lineup – but he could be a useful asset to have alongside Tahith Chong who is continuing to impress at Birmingham City after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

They may be competing in Europe once again next term, so having that extra depth at their disposal can only be a good thing. For Garner’s sake though, he will want to win as many senior minutes on the pitch as possible in his quest to fulfil his potential.