Journalist makes transfer claim involving Daryl Dike and West Brom
Daryl Dike enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship last time out, with the 21-year-old being an integral part of the Barnsley team that managed to secure a play-off spot.
The American international netted nine times in 19 Championship outings to help his side into the top-six for the lottery that is the play-offs.
With Valerien Ismael departing for West Brom in the summer, the Orlando City forward swiftly emerged as a target for The Baggies.
Speaking to GiveMeSport about Dike and West Brom’s interest in him, Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield shared his verdict on the situation: “I’m sure he’s a player who is very, very high on their list.
“There were links with him almost endlessly over the summer and his form for Orlando has been very good.
“He’s got a really good goalscoring record in the MLS. No disrespect to the league, but it is maybe a couple of steps below the level that Albion are playing at or hope to play at in the Premier League.
“He’s clearly a player who’s got real talent.”
The verdict
Dike is a player who possesses a lot of desirable attributes in a forward and has the ability to operate at the highest level in England, which is perhaps why West Brom should revisit a potential deal for him.
Not only could he help fire Albion to the Premier League, but he also has what it takes to function in the top-tier.
It remains to be seen if Ismael makes a move for him in January, although, that was when he made the move to The Tykes last time out.
Ismael has struggled to name a consistent front three early in this campaign, but adding Dike could be the final piece he needs to succeed with The Baggies.