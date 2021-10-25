Journalist makes transfer claim involving Daryl Dike and West Brom

Daryl Dike enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship last time out, with the 21-year-old being an integral part of the Barnsley team that managed to secure a play-off spot.

The American international netted nine times in 19 Championship outings to help his side into the top-six for the lottery that is the play-offs.

With Valerien Ismael departing for West Brom in the summer, the Orlando City forward swiftly emerged as a target for The Baggies.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about Dike and West Brom’s interest in him, Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield shared his verdict on the situation: “I’m sure he’s a player who is very, very high on their list.

“There were links with him almost endlessly over the summer and his form for Orlando has been very good.

“He’s got a really good goalscoring record in the MLS. No disrespect to the league, but it is maybe a couple of steps below the level that Albion are playing at or hope to play at in the Premier League.

“He’s clearly a player who’s got real talent.”

The verdict

Dike is a player who possesses a lot of desirable attributes in a forward and has the ability to operate at the highest level in England, which is perhaps why West Brom should revisit a potential deal for him.

Not only could he help fire Albion to the Premier League, but he also has what it takes to function in the top-tier.

It remains to be seen if Ismael makes a move for him in January, although, that was when he made the move to The Tykes last time out.

Ismael has struggled to name a consistent front three early in this campaign, but adding Dike could be the final piece he needs to succeed with The Baggies.