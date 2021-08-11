Journalist makes transfer claim as Sunderland close in on deal

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Sunderland’s deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Dennis Cirkin should be completed today.

As previously reported by Football Insider, the 19-year-old is said to have arrived on Wearside ahead of completing his transfer to the North East on a four year contract.

A six figure fee is said to have been agreed with Spurs for the young prospect whilst Cirkin is said to have undergone a medical yesterday ahead of finalising the agreement.

The Dublin born defender is a left back by trade and will add to Lee Johnson’s options in that area of the field moving forwards.

Cirkin has been with the North London club for the entirety of his career to date but is yet to have made any senior appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It now appears that he is set to embark on a new adventure in the North East with the ambitious Black Cats.

The Verdict

This appears to be a good deal on paper for Sunderland as they will be acquiring as player who can be developed at first team level before being sold on for profit.

Added to the fact that they would also be finding a solution for what has been a problem position and it would be fair to say that this move ticks a lot of boxes for Johnson and his staff moving forwards.

Cirkin is unproven at senior level but will surely relish the opportunity to test himself in Sky Bet League One every week as he prepares for a fresh start away from Tottenham.

The worry may be that the Black Cats are overspending on the youngster, however it is worth noting that every transfer is accompanied by risk and this is clearly an investment that is being made with the future in mind.