Journalist Dean Jones believes it was inevitable that Leeds United starlet Archie Gray was going to attract interest sooner rather than later after impressing during the early stages of this season, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The 17-year-old has become an integral part of the Whites' plans this season, being a crucial figure for Daniel Farke at the start of 2023/24 when the club had been unable to vastly improve their depth in the middle of the park.

Ethan Ampadu had arrived before the start of the season, but Adam Forshaw was released, Tyler Adams was injured before being sold and Weston McKennie had returned to Juventus following his unsuccessful loan spell at Elland Road.

With this, Daniel Farke decided to give Gray an opportunity to shine and he took this chance with both hands before Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara arrived shortly before the deadline.

Even though Gruev and Kamara have arrived, the 17-year-old has remained an important part of the Whites' first team, making 17 appearances in all competitions this season and moving to right-back in recent times.

Which clubs are interested in Archie Gray?

Unsurprisingly, his performances have attracted the interest of many world-class teams, with Liverpool listed as one side that are believed to be keeping a close eye on the teenager ahead of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace and Everton have also been linked - and TEAMtalk believe Manchester City and Newcastle United are taking a closer look at the 17-year-old.

Borussia Dortmund have taken an interest in the youngster as well - but neither Leeds nor Gray are pushing for a sale at this point.

With this in mind, interested teams will need to come up with a very tempting offer if they are to give themselves a chance of luring the midfielder away from West Yorkshire.

What did Dean Jones say about interest in Archie Gray?

With the teenager continuing to perform well in a thriving side, Jones is not surprised that clubs have taken an interest in him.

He said: "It kind of feels inevitable that Archie Gray was going to start to get these links before long.

"When you're that young when you come into a first team at Championship level and you're showing like you fit in, immediately scouts are going to be coming to watch you to see exactly how you're fitting in and see how high your ceiling is and what your potential could be within the Premier League.

"So it doesn't surprise me that he started to get links like this Liverpool one."

Should widespread interest in Archie Gray come as a surprise?

It's no real surprise that Gray has attracted so much interest.

At 17, he is already proving his worth in the Championship and that's impressive considering how inexperienced he is.

Not only has he impressed in midfield, but he has also done a job at right-back.

And this versatility can only be a good thing for the teenager in terms of putting himself in the shop window.

Gray can't be affected too much by this interest though. He needs to keep his head down and focus on improving - and that's what he seems to be doing.