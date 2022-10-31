Journalist makes transfer admission on Blackpool star amid Brentford, Rangers, Watford and West Brom interest

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has admitted he isn’t surprised to see Blackpool striker Jerry Yates become the subject of interest from other clubs, speaking in an interview with This is Futbol.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the Seasiders this term, recording nine goals and two assists in 17 league appearances as one of the most prolific figures in the division so far during 2022/23.

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise that ten different sides watched him in action against local rivals Preston North End earlier this month – and he certainly didn’t disappoint as he scored a brace and recorded an assist for CJ Hamilton’s stoppage-time goal.

Second-tier rivals Watford and West Brom and Premier League duo Brentford and AFC Bournemouth were four teams believed to have studied him closer at Bloomfield Road against the Lilywhites.

But they may face competition from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers for his signature with the Gers another side thought to be interested in securing his services – and a fee of £4m may be enough to lure him to Ibrox.

O’Rourke is one man who isn’t surprised that Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side and other clubs are interested in taking him away from Lancashire following his solid start to the season.

He said: “I’m not surprised that Rangers and other clubs are looking at him because he’s obviously in good form, and it’s maybe a position that Rangers might have to look at – especially if Alfredo Morelos doesn’t sign a new contract and moves on.”

The Verdict:

His goalscoring record has been exceptional this season and at 25, he will only get better so it’s no real surprise that many sides are interested in luring him away from Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders aren’t the most wealthy side in the division and their sale of Josh Bowler to Nottingham Forest just goes to show that any player is for sale at the right price, potentially encouraging others to make a move for their forward.

Not only can Yates operate as a striker – but he can also be a goalscoring threat from the wing and that versatility can only be a good thing for those that are interested in him – with Blackpool currently benefitting from that.

West Brom may not be able to fork out the amount needed to take him away from his current side though as they look to abide by EFL financial rules. so that could potentially put others in the driving seat to land him.

Watford should have a decent amount of money to spend in January following the sale of Emmanuel Dennis and the top-tier sides will have no problem financing a move. It’s just a mystery as to whether officials at Ibrox are prepared to engage in a potential bidding war in the winter.