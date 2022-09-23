Journalist makes Sunderland transfer claim on free agents

Journalist Phil Smith believes it’s highly unlikely Sunderland will be looking to exploit the free-agent market for additions before the January window opens, responding to a question on the subject for the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats enjoyed a reasonably productive transfer window, though manager Tony Mowbray admitted that he did want to make two more signings on deadline day with the ex-Blackburn Rovers manager only having a very short amount of time before the window closed to put his stamp on his first-team squad with new additions.

And there are a couple of positions that the Wearside outfit may have been wanting to take a closer look at, including their goalkeeping position with Manchester United’s Matej Kovar being linked last month.

Mowbray himself admitted that they were looking to sign another defender, presumably to provide more depth in the central area with Daniel Ballard currently out of action.

And they were also thought to be looking to recruit a versatile player who could operate in midfield and at full-back, with Luke O’Nien operating in central defence at this stage and Carl Winchester securing a summer loan move to Shrewsbury Town.

But they probably won’t be making any further signings now until the winter window opens, even with some of their league rivals including Reading and West Brom utilising the free-agent market in recent weeks.

The Verdict:

Considering they are operating with a back three, a central defender may have been beneficial and this is where someone like Sol Bamba would come in, though he would probably need to operate in the middle of a back three.

That doesn’t exactly provide much versatility – but Bamba wouldn’t be the worst option if the Black Cats were able to put together a package to lure him back up north following his spell at Middlesbrough.

The goalkeeping position is also something that needed to be looked at because Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass don’t exactly have a huge amount of experience between them.

This is where Keiren Westwood can come in if he’s still keen to play a part, with the former Republic of Ireland international having plenty of experience in the top two tiers under his belt.

One position that hasn’t been mentioned much is the forward department – because they haven’t got a huge number of orthodox forward options if they do want to operate with two up top.

Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette’s arrivals may have made this position a lower priority area to address though.