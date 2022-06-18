Journalist makes Sunderland transfer claim on former loanee

Championship side Sunderland would be interested in recruiting Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke if he became available again, according to the Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith.

The 21-year-old’s future in the English capital is currently unclear going into pre-season, though he’s unlikely to be a big part of Antonio Conte’s plans during the 2022/23 campaign and beyond after failing to establish himself as a key first-teamer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

First arriving at Spurs in 2019, his contract at his current side expires next summer and with this, it seems unlikely that the north London side are willing to loan him out again unless they are prepared to let him go for free in 2023.

Enduring unsuccessful loan spells in the second tier, he dropped down to League One with the Black Cats during the second half of the 2021/22 season, recording one goal and four assists in 20 appearances for Alex Neil’s side.

Although he was criticised on social media at times during his temporary spell at the Stadium of Light, he proved to be a crucial figure during their play-off campaign and managed to grab the assist for Patrick Roberts’ crucial equaliser at Hillsborough during the second leg.

And reporter Smith has now revealed the Black Cats would be interested in seeing him return to Wearside, though it’s currently unclear whether will he is available at this stage.

The Verdict:

If they can bring him in on another cheap loan deal, this would be a no-brainer for Neil’s side because Clarke is a player with real potential and could thrive if given a full season to make an impression at the Stadium of Light.

He has plenty of momentum with the play-off final win coming into a second potential loan stay with the Black Cats and will be confident because of that, something the Wearside outfit could capitalise on if they decide to pursue a fresh move for him.

Aiden McGeady looks set for a move to Hibernian too, so there’s certainly a vacancy to be filled on the wing if the Irishman does make the move to Lee Johnson’s side and Clarke could be the man to come in and provide real excitement out wide.

Whether he can match the veteran’s goalscoring contributions record remains to be seen – and his end product has to be the main concern because he has the pace and tricks in the book to be effective.

But converting that into goals and assists will be the big challenge and if he can, there’s every chance he could secure himself a decent permanent move next year, with the Black Cats potentially unlikely to secure a permanent agreement for the 21-year-old at this stage unless they are willing to fork out a considerable amount.