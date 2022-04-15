Journalist makes summer claim regarding “experience and leaders” at West Brom

With summer fast approaching, GiveMeSport’s Midlands correspondent Josh Holland has told FLW that an overhaul is perhaps needed at West Brom but it would not be wise for the club to part company with all their experienced players and leaders.

In what has been a disappointing campaign for the Baggies, it remains to be seen what kind of summer they might have when it comes to recruitment.

Undoubtedly a squad with talent, the club have certainly underperformed this season, especially when the start of the campaign looked rather promising.

Speaking to FLW about what the summer might hold at The Hawthorns and providing his stance on the more senior players in the squad, Josh Holland said: “I think maybe the overhaul is needed, but it’s best to keep some of their experience and leaders rather than get rid of it all and have a fresh start because if it goes wrong, there’s going to be no one in the changing room to pick them up next season.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the West Brom 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Ben Foster? Retired Watford West Brom Sunderland

“I don’t think the Baggies fans will want another season in the Championship sitting in mid-table.”

The verdict

Given the circumstances at West Brom, it is no surprise that fans would like to see change in the summer, however, Holland is certainly correct when it comes to ensuring that some leaders remain at the club.

Experience and leadership qualities can sometimes be overshadowed by the talent seen in players and can be undervalued traits within football.

Of course, there is likely t be a fair amount of change when it comes to the playing personnel at The Hawthorns during the summer, but ultimately, they have a strong core to build upon.

They need to rediscover the levels of confidence that they have displayed at times this season, which is definitely a lot easier said than done.