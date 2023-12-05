Highlights Kamaldeen Sulemana wanted to exit Southampton following their relegation.

Instead, he remained at the club but has not performed well since coming back into the side.

Dean Jones insists Sulemana is one of the best players at the club, and that Russell Martin has got to try his best to get him firing because of how much of a special talent he is.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Kamaldeen Sulemana is one of the best players at Southampton, despite his underperformance so far this season.

Sulemana joined the Saints during the January transfer window earlier this year for a reported £22 million fee, but things have not quite gone to plan for the 21-year-old at the St Mary's Stadium so far.

The Ghanaian international made 18 appearances in the second half of the Premier League season but was unable to help prevent the Saints from being relegated from the Premier League.

Following that relegation, he wanted to leave the club in the summer, according to The Athletic, but with the Saints holding firm over their valuation, no move materialised.

As such, Sulemana has remained at the club but has played just 13 times after being eased back into the side, not producing the sort of performances or numbers you would expect for a player of his calibre.

What has Dean Jones said about Kamaldeen Sulemana at Southampton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones discussed Sulemana's situation at Southampton, and the frustration that Russell Martin, the club's boss, must currently be feeling.

Despite this, though, Jones claims that Sulemana is one of the best players at the club currently, labelling him as 'special', but also cautioning that patience could eventually run out with the club keen on an immediate return to the Premier League.

"He's got to try his best because he knows he's got a special talent here," Jones told GIVEMESPORT on Martin integrating Sulemana into the Saints side.

"I know the stats aren't necessarily backing it up at the moment but he is one of the best players in this team.

"If he became available for transfer, there would be loads of clubs queuing up to take him. He's got that edge about him. It just needs to be seen more frequently and that's probably what's frustrating to Russell Martin, the fact he's got so much potential.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Assists Nordsjaelland 43 14 8 Stade Rennais 47 6 4 Southampton 31 2 4 Stats correct as of 04/12/23

"But, at the moment, you look at his stats, and there's nothing there to show for it. So that's frustrating.

"There's a special player in there, but Saints need to see the best version of it.

"Maybe it's a case of patience, but I'm not sure how much time there is going to be there, because Saints want to get back [to the Premier League] at the first attempt."

Could Kamaldeen Sulemana be sold by Southampton in January?

Given how things are going at present, a January move away from the club cannot be ruled out.

However, with the Saints sticking to their guns in terms of valuing Sulemana last summer, it seems unlikely they would receive the £30 million fee they crave in the January window.

It may simply be a case of Sulemana having to get his head down and help the Saints get back to the Premier League if he does not want to be playing Championship football next season. Although, so far, nothing he has shown suggests he is too good for this level.

It's a tricky situation for Russell Martin to deal with, but fortunately, the Saints have a number of talented players in attack, meaning they can cope well with Sulemana's slow start to the campaign.