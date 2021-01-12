Journalist makes Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission as managerial search continues

Sheffield Wednesday could be set for an interesting few weeks ahead, with the club looking to appoint a permanent manager following Tony Pulis’ exit.

The former Stoke City boss was only in the job for 45 days, but didn’t make the required impact that Dejphon Chansiri originally hoped for.

The Owls are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, after a recent upturn in results, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results heading into the second-half of the season.

That managerial search seems to have put any potential transfer business on the back foot for the time being, even though they have been linked to some players, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite being one of the club’s reported transfer targets.

Speaking in a Q&A session for Yorkshire Live, journalist Dom Howson confirmed the club’s interest in Branthwaite, before admitting that he doesn’t expect the club’s transfer business to be conducted until the end of the January transfer window.

“When have been linked with around half a dozen players in the past month. Branthwaite of Everton is probably the most recent. Work is going on to line up potential signings.

“The way things are shaping up, I can see the majority of Wednesday’s business being done late in the window.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Coventry City, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle.

Did Sheffield Wednesday sign these players for more or less than £1 million? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Did Sheffield Wednesday sign Lucas Joao for more or less than £1 million from Nacional? More Less

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear of this.

Sheffield Wednesday have some solid options available to them, and have actually shown improvement in recent weeks whilst not having a permanent manager in place, so transfers aren’t needed at this moment in time.

The club are right to be targeting their new manager for the time being, as that should be their top priority, with any potential boss looking to add the players he wants to his squad before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

It’ll be an interesting few weeks ahead for Sheffield Wednesday both on and off the pitch.