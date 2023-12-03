Highlights Nathan Jones may not be guaranteed to become Rotherham United's next manager, despite being spotted watching the team yesterday.

Rotherham United's caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle has been in charge for three games, resulting in two draws and a heavy defeat.

Rotherham fans will be hoping for a new manager to be appointed before their upcoming clash against Stoke City.

Nathan Jones isn't certain to become Rotherham United's next manager despite the fact he was seen watching the team in action against Birmingham City yesterday, according to Paul Davis.

The Millers have needed a new boss since Matt Taylor was dismissed last month, with his dismissal coming on the 13th November.

With the club having the international break to get a new manager appointed, many people would have expected the South Yorkshire side to have a successor in place before the break was over.

But caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle has been in charge of three games now, seeing his team draw 1-1 against Leeds United before they suffered a heavy 4-1 away defeat at Hull City in midweek.

With this loss in mind, many fans would have expected them to come away from St Andrew's with no points yesterday, but they managed to secure a 0-0 draw.

That isn't enough to ease their relegation fears and take them out of the drop zone, but it provides them with something to build on ahead of their clash against Stoke City next weekend.

Championship (22nd-24th) P GD Pts 22 QPR 19 -13 16 23 Rotherham United 19 -20 13 24 Sheffield Wednesday 19 -19 10

The Potters aren't in a good run of form at the moment and some of their supporters are sceptical about Alex Neil, so it could be a good opportunity for them to get a win on the board.

Many Rotherham fans will be hoping that they have a new manager in place by then - and one candidate is being heavily linked with the top job at the moment.

It was previously reported that Jones wasn't in the race for the Rotherham job despite another report claiming that he had an interview.

However, he was seen in the stands at St Andrew's yesterday and that potentially suggests that he's firmly in the race to become the Millers' next boss.

But journalist Davis believes this appearance isn't a guarantee that he will get the top job.

Despite this, it seems as though Jones is firmly in contention after watching the team live.

Should Tony Stewart appoint Nathan Jones?

An appointment probably needed to be made by now.

Although Carlisle hasn't done a terrible job, there's a chance that they could have picked up some extra points under a new manager.

For as long as there's no permanent manager in place, the players are in limbo and it's clear that a successor for Taylor is needed now.

And it could be the perfect timing considering Stoke are currently struggling.

A new manager bounce could allow them to claim a much-needed victory in Staffordshire and if they can do that, it will give the new boss a good platform to build on.

And Jones could be the right man to come in.

He struggled in a relegation battle at Southampton - but he is clearly a talented head coach and should be given time to put his stamp on the Millers.