Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Paul Onuachu will return to Southampton and get another opportunity to shine at St Mary's, making this prediction in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Saints cashed in on quite a few players during the summer transfer window and this is something that wouldn't have scared Russell Martin considering he was previously at Swansea City - a club that isn't afraid to cash in on some of their most valuable assets when required.

With the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella and James Ward-Prowse leaving, it always looked as though Onuachu had a chance of departing the south-coast side before the end of the summer transfer window.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

He was recruited during the winter window earlier this year, arriving from Genk but failing to make a difference in the Saints' fight against relegation as he failed to score in any of his 11 Premier League appearances last term.

And he made just one competitive appearance for the south-coast side this term with that display coming in the EFL Cup against Gillingham.

Unsurprisingly, the Nigerian sealed a loan exit eventually, joining Turkish top-tier side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal.

And he has been successful at his current loan team, registering six goals in eight league appearances for them.

What did Dean Jones say about Paul Onuachu's Southampton future?

Onuachu may not be part of the Saints' plans now - but Jones believes he will get another opportunity to shine on the south coast at some point.

He said: "Onuachu obviously hasn't set the world on fire since landing at Saints, but I actually thought it was a good signing when they brought him in initially. I don't think he's really been given enough opportunity to show that he could crack it at Southampton.

"You could argue that that's not necessarily the club's fault. They've been in really bad times and they've been pretty desperate.

"They've had to try various things and they've had different managers. So he's kind of been a victim of that as well.

"But to see him go away now scoring goals, everyone's a winner from that point of view.

"I think that eventually he'll come back to Southampton and he will get another opportunity and just needs to hit the ground running when that happens."

Should Russell Martin give Paul Onuachu another chance to shine at Southampton?

If Onuachu continues to score regularly in Turkey, Martin will surely have no choice but to play him regularly.

Regardless of whether he's the perfect fit for his system, Onuachu could be extremely useful for Martin in the final third.

Having a very decent CV and scoring regularly for Genk in the past, it would be foolish not to give him another chance to shine, especially with his deal not expiring until the summer of 2026.

They could sell him next summer - but they have already cashed in on quite a few players and should be willing to give the 29-year-old a chance during what should be the peak years of his career.

Whether he's given that opportunity remains to be seen though.