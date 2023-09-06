Highlights Despite his transfer saga, Wilfried Gnonto is a great talent and will have "magic moments" at Leeds United, according to Dean Jones.

Gnonto's goal at Ipswich Town will give him confidence and he has the opportunity to shine this season and prove his worth.

With other wingers leaving Elland Road, Gnonto is likely to have a prominent role in the team and can thrive in the Championship.

Dean Jones believes there are still "magic moments" from Wilfried Gnonto to come despite the Leeds United winger's transfer saga in the summer, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The 19-year-old was the subject of major transfer speculation in the summer, with Everton just one side that were heavily linked with a move for the Italian.

In an attempt to force an exit from Elland Road, the teenager decided to make himself unavailable for their games against Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City, which landed the winger in hot water.

Leeds decided to make that information public - but in the same statement - they also confirmed their stance on the youngster and said he wasn't for sale.

With this, it looked as though it was going to be a bitter battle between the player and the club and the 19-year-old decided to ramp things up a notch by handing in a transfer request in mid-August.

Unfortunately for Gnonto, a move failed to materialise in the end and he was reintegrated back into the first-team squad during the latter stages of the move, starting against Ipswich Town and managing to get himself on the scoresheet in a 4-3 victory.

With the summer transfer window now closed, he won't be able to secure a move elsewhere unless Leeds agree to terminate his contract.

And that's never going to happen considering the player has just under four years left on his contract and is currently worth a huge amount. This valuation is only likely to increase as he manages to get more first-team football under his belt.

What did Dean Jones say about Wilfried Gnonto?

At 19, Gnonto has a huge amount of potential and has already coped pretty well at the top level.

But after dropping down to the Championship, he should be even more lethal in the final third and Jones believes there are good moments to come from the teenager after managing to put his summer saga behind him.

Jones said: "You have got players like Gnonto who haven't got a move away and are having to now knuckle down and show that they've got what it takes.

"At the end of the day, Gnonto didn't have the same clause to get out like Luis Sinisterra did, so there's not much you can do about that from a personal point of view.

"I think Gnonto is the sort of player that will quickly have to get his head around this.

"He's still young. I think, personally, he's been badly advised at times during the transfer window. But he is an unbelievable talent, and we'll see some magic moments from him still."

How well will Wilfried Gnonto do at Leeds United in the future?

That goal at Ipswich will have helped him hugely because if he had gone on a goalscoring drought following his saga, that would have been playing on his mind.

With the goal at Portman Road under his belt, he can now push on and you would back him to shine this term.

Not only will he be keen to redeem himself at Elland Road and repay Leeds' supporters - but he will also be keen to impress other clubs and show why he shouldn't be in the Championship.

You feel he will be more confident to beat second-tier full-backs than Premier League full-backs - and this step down in quality could give him the opportunity to stand out more.

With the likes of Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra leaving, he's likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet until at least January and that will give him a good opportunity to prove his worth.

And you would back him to take this opportunity with both hands and thrive.