Journalist makes off-field Charlton Athletic claim

Thomas Sandgaard is open to selling Charlton Athletic, although the asking price he has set for the club is proving to be problematic right now.

The Danish businessman bought the Addicks in 2020 and whilst he has put money into the club, it’s fair to say that things haven’t really gone to plan so far, with the Londoners enduring another miserable campaign currently under Ben Garner, who was only appointed in the summer.

Therefore, the spotlight is turning on Sandgaard, who has been criticised by a section of the support recently, as they understandably expect improvement.

And, in a series of tweets, reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Sandgaard has made it clear that he will listen to offers for the League One outfit, but nothing is imminent in terms of a takeover.

“Charlton are interested in finding people who are interested. It will be very dear and it’s not a great deal, so I wouldn’t get too excited.

“Like every owner, he has a price that he would sell for but it’s large, so don’t hold your breath.”

The verdict

This is an interesting update but it does seem as though nothing is close at all as the price is going to be an issue.

You would imagine that many owners are exploring a potential sale given the economic climate, so this won’t excite or worry the Charlton fans too much just yet.

But, it does give an insight into Sandgaard’s long-term plans, even if the only focus now needs to be helping Garner improve the squad in January as the Addicks really need to start climbing the table quickly.

