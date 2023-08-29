Highlights Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Norwich City were interested in Coventry City's Kasey Palmer.

Romano reported that the Canaries could possibly make a bid for Palmer to test Coventry's resolve to keep him.

Local reports in Norwich claim the club have no interest in the Sky Blues midfielder.

It has been an excellent start to the campaign for Norwich City and David Wagner so far.

The club have won three out of four in the Championship, remain unbeaten, sit second to only Leicester City in the league standings and have progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup.

Of course, this solid start has been aided by the work that the club did in the transfer market this summer, bringing in some very experienced players for this level.

Indeed, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, Adam Forshaw, and Ashley Barnes all arrived on free transfers during this window.

Recent reports suggested that the Canaries were interested in another experienced Championship option, too.

Norwich City linked with Coventry City's Kasey Palmer

Indeed, recently, it was claimed that Norwich City and David Wagner were keen on Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reported on Monday that the Canaries had the Sky Blues player on their list of potential targets heading towards the transfer deadline.

Furthermore, Romano claimed that Norwich were tempted to test Coventry City's resolve to keep Palmer with a bid this week.

Fresh claim made on Norwich City's interest in Kasey Palmer

Despite Romano's report, a contradictory report has now emerged from the local media in Norwich.

Indeed, as per the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich City are not interested in Kasey Palmer after all.

Furthermore, their report once again contradicts Romano's by claiming that the Canaries have no intention of bidding for the 26-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline.

How long does Kasey Palmer have left on his Coventry City contract?

Any deal for the 26-year-old would likely have seen Norwich having to stump up a decent sum given his current contract situation at the CBS Arena.

Indeed, having only joined Coventry last summer, Palmer has two years remaining on his current deal, with a contract that runs until 2025.

Is Kasey Palmer in Coventry City's side at the moment?

As well as his contract situation tying him at the club, Kasey Palmer's current involvement for the Sky Blues could be another reason that this deal would never happen.

Indeed, far from being sidelined by Coventry, Palmer has actually been heavily involved so far this season.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has started three of the club's four league matches so far, and was left out of the squad for their other match, which suggests he was injured for that one.

Would Coventry City sell Kasey Palmer if Norwich City were interested?

Although the most recent report suggests that the Canaries have no interest in Palmer, it must be said that it would have surely taken a very good offer for Coventry to sell.

As touched upon above, Palmer's contract situation is good, and he is featuring regularly for the side so far this season, which raises the question - why would Coventry City sell?

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one develops ahead of the transfer deadline, and to see which of the above reports proves accurate.