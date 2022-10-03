Journalist makes Middlesbrough transfer claim following Chris Wilder’s departure

A number of Middlesbrough’s summer signings happened without the permission of former manager Chris Wilder, according to a claim on Twitter from journalist Alex Crook.

The Teesside outfit were very active during the previous window, with Wilder wanting to bolster his squad with several new signings after seeing his side come close to securing a play-off place last season.

11 senior signings in total have arrived in recent months, with the 54-year-old opting to rebuild Boro’s goalkeeping department, bring in a new left wing-back, strengthen their central defence considerably and replace the strikers that had left the club on the expiration of their loan deals.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

Although Wilder may have wanted to make a couple more signings before the summer deadline passed, they enjoyed a productive window and that made their start to the campaign a real shock.

They have won just two of their opening 11 league games of the season and with that, Wilder was dismissed from his position this morning amid rumours of tension in the boardroom, with the Daily Mail previously reporting differences between him and owner Steve Gibson regarding recruitment.

And reporter Crook has even claimed that some of their summer signings happened without Wilder providing the board with the green light to push these deals through.

The Verdict:

That could potentially be a key factor behind their poor start to the campaign – because Wilder needed to be given the players he wanted and should have been trusted to make his own decisions considering his impressive CV.

Not only has he enjoyed success elsewhere – but he did reasonably well at the Riverside Stadium during his first season there and had enough credit in the bank to be given full control over the club’s recruitment.

The fact he hasn’t had that is disappointing, although it could be argued that Gibson should have been given some power considering it’s his money that Boro were spending during the summer window.

It wouldn’t be surprising if it emerges that there were tensions between the two key figures even after the transfer window closed with this latest claim emerging – and results wouldn’t have helped their relationship either.

Wilder was reportedly expecting to be given a decent chunk of the money generated by Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier’s sales too – and you just feel a top-quality striker or attacking midfielder would have helped his cause in Boro’s current predicament.