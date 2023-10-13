Highlights Middlesbrough came close to financial fair play limits during the summer transfer window

This may limit their transfer activity in January.

Offloading players like Paddy McNair could provide some wiggle room in terms of finances and potentially fund new signings in January.

Middlesbrough went close to financial fair play limits during the summer transfer window, according to Teesside Live journalist Craig Johns.

Owner Steve Gibson has backed all of his managers in recent times, with both Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick being given the funds to put their stamp on the squad, with the help of Kieran Scott.

Although this investment from Gibson hasn't allowed them to secure a place back in the Premier League yet, they finished in the play-offs at the end of last term and that was partly due to their excellent recruitment.

Gibson sanctioned loan moves for the likes of Cameron Archer and Ryan Giles last season - and that paid dividends for Boro who narrowly missed out on promotion after losing against Coventry City in the play-off semis.

Middlesbrough's summer transfer business

Boro brought in plenty of young players and players who didn't have any prior experience at this level during the summer. Considering how poorly they started the season, it looked as though that was the wrong strategy.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

However, patience paid dividends for Carrick and his team, with the Teesside outfit looking as though they are now on the right track despite losing some valuable loanees including Archer and Giles.

They also lost Chuba Akpom who scored 28 league goals for Boro last term, with the ex-Arsenal man sealing a move to Ajax.

The decision to sell him was probably the right one considering he had less than a year left on his deal at the Riverside at the time of his departure.

What did Craig Johns write about Middlesbrough and financial fair play?

Johns has revealed that Boro sailed pretty close to the wind in terms of the EFL's financial rules - and this is something they will need to bear in mind for January.

This is a key reason why the Teesside Live journalist believes the club won't be that busy during the winter window.

Writing for the outlet, Johns posted: "My understanding is that Boro were pushing things close with regard to financial fair play this summer. And unless really in need, they're keen to try and avoid the loan market as much as possible.

"Obviously there will be things they can do in January to give them a little ability to move. Potentially moving on certain players if they see fit would create some wiggle room.

"Paddy McNair will be an interesting one. He's one of Boro's highest earners and, with just six months left on his contract, won't get a new one at Boro on anywhere near the same kind of terms. If they could somehow move him on, that would be a massive help.

"Beyond that, as things stand, I'd be surprised if there was too much movement."

Who could Middlesbrough offload to fund January signings?

McNair is one man that could potentially be offloaded.

Football League World understands he was one player that Boro were open to cashing in on during the previous January window.

Cashing in on one of their left-backs seems wise too considering they have quite a few options on that side and could benefit from a trim in that department.

It could also be argued that they didn't need three senior keepers either - and it remains to be seen whether they can recall Matthew Hoppe and sell him.

Funds from the potential sales of McNair, Hoppe and others could help to free up some funds.

