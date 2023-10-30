Highlights Leeds United won't be wanting to offload too many players in January, according to Dean Jones.

The club lost key players in the summer without generating significant revenue - and they need to keep their current squad intact.

There are potential departures to look out for, including Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray. All of these players were linked with exits during the summer window.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Leeds United won't want to see too much movement out of the club during the January transfer window, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Whites lost a number of key players during the summer window, but didn't make that much revenue.

This is because some of these players went out on loan, meaning the only player they managed to sell for a big-money fee during the previous window was Tyler Adams.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Daniel Farke's side still spent a decent amount of money despite the limited revenue they generated - and it remains to be seen whether that will pay dividends for them with the Whites currently in the play-off zone.

Securing a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town in one of the early kick-offs on Saturday, they are doing everything they can to solidify their place in the promotion mix, but have a considerable deficit to reduce in the coming weeks to give themselves the best chance of securing a top-two place.

What did Dean Jones say about Leeds United ahead of the summer transfer window?

After losing a number of key players in the summer, further departures in January could derail the Whites' campaign.

And Jones believes they will want to limit the number of first-teamers who leave Elland Road during the next window.

He said: "I think they want to try and keep things as settled as they can going into the second half of the season.

"I mean, the [Wilfried] Gnonto one is obviously going to be the most high-profile one to look out for. We all know how close he came to trying to leave the club and wanting to leave the club in the summer window. Quite how much Leeds have managed to convince him otherwise, I guess we’ll find out in January.

"But in terms of the other players that are key to this team, I think we'll have to wait until this summer because Leeds need the bulk of this squad to stick together for now.

"They've got a big task on their hands to get out of the Championship and having an overhaul halfway through the season probably isn't going to help."

Who could Leeds United potentially lose in January?

Illan Meslier attracted interest in the summer and with Karl Darlow also at Farke's disposal, Leeds may have a difficult decision to make if they receive a decent offer for the Frenchman.

Junior Firpo may also be on his way out of the club if he doesn't win a decent amount of game time.

Further up the pitch, Crysencio Summerville and Gnonto may be on the radars of quite a few clubs, as well as Archie Gray who has impressed at times this season.

Keeping some of their attackers including Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford may not be a difficult task, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of Summerville or Gnonto leave.

Summerville has been impressive at times this term.