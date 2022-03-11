Journalist makes key claim involving Derby County and Mike Ashley after Binnie family rejection

Businessman Mike Ashley’s initial valuation of Championship side Derby County was even less than the Binnie family’s, according to a Twitter update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The latter announced yesterday that they had been rejected in their quest to purchase the second-tier club, a real blow for a side that are still in deep trouble after first entering administration nearly six months ago.

Although a deal had been struck between Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson and Mel Morris to end a dispute between Boro and Derby, helping to remove a considerable barrier in the administrators’ quest to name a preferred bidder, a deal from any interested party has seemingly not caught their eye at this point.

The EFL are satisfied, based on forecasts, that the East Midlands outfit will be able to make it through the remainder of the 2021/22 season, ruling out the previously possibility of Wayne Rooney’s men being kicked out of the league mid-season.

However, the club’s future beyond the end of 2021/22 still looks uncertain with no preferred bidder being named at this stage and with both Chris Kirchner and the Binnie family pulling out of the race, former Newcastle United owner Ashley may be one of their only saviours at this point.

But it has been revealed that the 57-year-old’s first valuation of the Rams was lower than the Binnie’s, with the latter party being rejected by administrators because they didn’t launch a satisfactory bid to take stewardship of Rooney’s side.

The Verdict:

This is a bit of a worry for the Rams, because things are continuing to look bleak and the longer this situation drags on, the more danger Derby will be in.

They are already in enough bother already as things stand – but the fact they will manage to get through until the end of the season is a plus, before assessing whether they can hold on and wait until the transfer window opens to sell some of their key assets if a preferred bidder isn’t in place by then.

Still, it must be a huge worry for Derby supporters who may now be relying on Ashley to stump up the money and save the Rams from further danger, something he isn’t guaranteed to do.

In financial terms, this move has to make sense for the ex-Newcastle shareholder if he is to go the extra mile and make sure he takes stewardship of the club.

However, the East Midlands side and looking less and less attractive by the day, especially with debts continuing to mount up and some of their valuable assets already leaving during the January window.

Off the pitch, the loss of Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie isn’t a huge blow in terms of their future financial value, but the fact they have needed to cash in on the likes of Luke Plange and Dylan Williams has reduced the amount of young talent they have at their disposal.

You just hope this situation can get sorted sooner rather than later.